Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Declines By 25.0%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEPL remained flat at $10.20 on Tuesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

