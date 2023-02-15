Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Increases By 15.8%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

