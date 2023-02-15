Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 25.9%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OMVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

