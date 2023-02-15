Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Grows By 27.3%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

OVLY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 22,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

