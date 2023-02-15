Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Drops By 23.9%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 122,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,894. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.