Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 19.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NIU opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

