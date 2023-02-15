Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rises By 16.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NGD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Stock Performance
About New Gold
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.