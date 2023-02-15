Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rises By 16.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.47.

Get New Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

About New Gold

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 546,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,516. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.