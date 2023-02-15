Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Rises By 35.5%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,231,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.2 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWWCF remained flat at $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

