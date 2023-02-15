Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declines By 20.3%

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327 in the last ninety days.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.