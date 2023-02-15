Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Grows By 21.0%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Natera Stock Down 1.5 %

NTRA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 534,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

