Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Decreases By 31.2%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGMLF opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral resources properties. Its projects include Douay Gold, NI-43-101 Resource and Preliminary Metallurgy. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

