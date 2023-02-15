Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Drops By 20.8%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $0.22 on Tuesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
About Maanshan Iron & Steel
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maanshan Iron & Steel (MAANF)
