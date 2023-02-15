Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Grows By 15.4%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 469,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,832. The stock has a market cap of $324.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Luna Innovations

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

