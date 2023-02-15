Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Rises By 9.3%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

