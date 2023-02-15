Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Rises By 9.3%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Luk Fook Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luk Fook Holdings (International) (LKFLF)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.