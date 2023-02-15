Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 12.8%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

LRFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $7,680,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

