Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rises By 15.0%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 609.6 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEGIF stock remained flat at $77.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

