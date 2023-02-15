Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Increases By 15.6%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,882. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
