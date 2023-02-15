Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Expands By 22.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,478,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 2,836,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 36,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTNF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

