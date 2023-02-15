Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Expands By 26.8%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 570.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

