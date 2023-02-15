Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Declines By 46.0%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JanOne stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. JanOne has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 150.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.
JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.
