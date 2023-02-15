Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Drops By 14.2%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of JDWPF stock remained flat at $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

