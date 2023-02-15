Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 12.0%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITRM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

