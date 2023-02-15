Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Increases By 28.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,549,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $67.56.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

