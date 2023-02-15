Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Rises By 24.4%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 515,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ICL Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ICL Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.7 %

About ICL Group

Shares of ICL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.