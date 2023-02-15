Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Increases By 15.8%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:HRBR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 33,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,587. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

