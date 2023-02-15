Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Increases By 25.2%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,092,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 5,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.1 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GNZUF remained flat at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.05.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
