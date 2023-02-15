Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Increases By 25.2%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,092,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 5,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.1 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNZUF remained flat at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.