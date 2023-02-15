Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Drops By 46.4%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,653,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 4,951,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.3 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 8,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,360. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rowe lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

