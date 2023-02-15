Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Drops By 22.6%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 223,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

MRAM traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 37,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,159. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

