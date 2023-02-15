Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 27.3%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 34,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.54.
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.
