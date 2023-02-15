Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Increases By 28.1%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELYM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 20,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

