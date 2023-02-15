Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Expands By 31.1%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 721,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 748,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $50.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
