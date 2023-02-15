Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Increases By 30.0%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

