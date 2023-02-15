Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Expands By 13.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,569,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 25,258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,813.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CTRYF remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

