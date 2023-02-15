Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rises By 8.4%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 661.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMSQF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Computershare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Stock Performance

CMSQF remained flat at $17.07 on Wednesday. Computershare has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.