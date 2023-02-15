Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 18.8%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF remained flat at $31.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions ( OTCMKTS:MGDDF Get Rating ) by 251.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

