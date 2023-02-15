Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 37.6%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 24,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

