Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Expands By 12.7%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,157,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 1,026,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF remained flat at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Featured Articles

