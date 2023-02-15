Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Expands By 55.0%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cincinnati Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.36%.
About Cincinnati Bancorp
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Read More
