Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases By 44.4%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CJEWY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJEWY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

