Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases By 44.4%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CJEWY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJEWY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

