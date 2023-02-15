Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declines By 13.0%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 662,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Cadre Stock Up 1.2 %

CDRE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cadre has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.72 million, a P/E ratio of 294.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $58,942.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,048. Company insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.