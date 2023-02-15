Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Grows By 28.6%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $108,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 1,597.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C5 Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,109. C5 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

