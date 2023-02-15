Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 21.4%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BSQUARE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 30,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.