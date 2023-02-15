Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Increases By 38.0%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 731,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $22,264,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

