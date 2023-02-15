Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Increases By 38.0%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 731,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance
BEP stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.78.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $22,264,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
