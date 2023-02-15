Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Drops By 18.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at $325,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BRAG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 1.5 %

About Bragg Gaming Group

BRAG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

