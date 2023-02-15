Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Grows By 10.7%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.5 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

BPZZF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It engages in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

