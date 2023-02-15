Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 12.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,923,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 4,475,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

