Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Declines By 12.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,923,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 4,475,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
boohoo group Company Profile
