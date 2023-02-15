Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 45.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 122,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,432. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.