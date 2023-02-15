Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 45.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 122,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,432. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 262,681 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 326,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

