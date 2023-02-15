Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Drops By 15.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 188,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,477. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $713.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after buying an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berry by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 537,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

