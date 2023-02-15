Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 24.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.1 %

BTDPF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

