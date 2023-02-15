Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expands By 20.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 783,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Athersys stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.67. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.81. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 1,350.69%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athersys will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

